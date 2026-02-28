Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: First goal in 13 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 10:43pm

Chabot had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.

Chabot snapped a 12-game goal drought with the snipe. He has six goals, 18 assists and 75 shots in 44 games this season; six of those points, including two goals, came on the power play. Chabot is a talented defender, but he's an injury risk. He's already missed 15 games, and he's played more than 71 regular-season outings just once in his career (2024-25; 80 games). Have a safety net if you're rolling him, especially as you approach the postseason.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
