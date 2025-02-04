Thomas Chabot News: Five points in last four games

Chabot had two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Chabot has three assists in his last two games and five points, including four assists, in his last four games. Overall, the cerebral defender has 26 points, including 22 helpers, and 117 shots in 53 games this season. Chabot is a talent, but he is rarely healthy, and his immense upside has never really been tapped into, other than 2018-19 when he tallied 55 points.