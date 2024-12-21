Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Chabot News: Garners assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Chabot notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Chabot helped out on a Claude Giroux goal early in the first period. The 27-year-old Chabot has three points over his last four contests, but he was limited to just two assists across the prior 13 games, so there's some shakiness to his offense. The veteran blueliner has 16 points, 75 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 26 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 33 outings this season.

