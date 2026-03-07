Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: Garners two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Chabot notched a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Chabot has a goal and four helpers over his last four games. The defenseman could get a boost in power-play time if Jake Sanderson (upper body) misses time after leaving Saturday's contest. Chabot has done well in a smaller role this season, earning 27 points (six goals, 21 helpers), 83 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 47 outings. He's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for the eighth year in a row.

