Thomas Chabot News: Gets sixth goal of season

Chabot scored a goal in a 4-3 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Chabot scored from the slot at 5:49 of the first period on the Sens' first shot of the game. It was his sixth goal of the season and first since Feb. 26 (13 games). Chabot has 34 points and 159 shots in 70 games this season. He's talented, but he has been overtaken by Jake Sanderson at this point in his career. Chabot may be a 35-40 point defender going forward.