Thomas Chabot News: Good to play Saturday

Chabot (face) is good to return for Saturday's clash against Boston, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot missed Thursday's 1-0 overtime loss to Washington because of the injury. He has three goals, 19 points, 33 hits and 69 blocks in 43 appearances in 2024-25. Chabot is projected to serve on the second pairing alongside Nick Jensen. Donovan Sebrango, who made his NHL debut Thursday, is expected to be a healthy scratch.