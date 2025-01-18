Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: Good to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Chabot (face) is good to return for Saturday's clash against Boston, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot missed Thursday's 1-0 overtime loss to Washington because of the injury. He has three goals, 19 points, 33 hits and 69 blocks in 43 appearances in 2024-25. Chabot is projected to serve on the second pairing alongside Nick Jensen. Donovan Sebrango, who made his NHL debut Thursday, is expected to be a healthy scratch.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now