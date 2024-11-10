Thomas Chabot News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Chabot notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Chabot has a helper in back-to-back games, and he's earned five assists over his last seven outings. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to one goal, seven helpers, 36 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating over 14 contests. While he's still overshadowed by Jake Sanderson for power-play time, Chabot hasn't had trouble doing some work on offense at even strength while playing in a top-four role.