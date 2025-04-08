Thomas Chabot News: Hits 40-point mark with two points

Chabot had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

He buried a rebound late in the third period to finish the scoring. Chabot is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assists) with eight shots. More importantly, he hit 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) on the season. That's the third time in his career that he's hit that mark. And the oft-injured Chabot has played in 77 games this season. That's the most games he's ever played in a campaign.