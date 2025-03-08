Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: In Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Chabot (illness) will be available for Saturday's home game against the Rangers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot was unable to finish Wednesday's game versus Chicago, but his ailment appears to have been a minor one. The left-shot blueliner will slot back in on the second pairing alongside Nick Jensen. Chabot has provided five goals, 30 points and a plus-13 rating across 60 appearances in 2024-25.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
