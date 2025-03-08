Thomas Chabot News: In Saturday's lineup

Chabot (illness) will be available for Saturday's home game against the Rangers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot was unable to finish Wednesday's game versus Chicago, but his ailment appears to have been a minor one. The left-shot blueliner will slot back in on the second pairing alongside Nick Jensen. Chabot has provided five goals, 30 points and a plus-13 rating across 60 appearances in 2024-25.