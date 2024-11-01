Thomas Chabot News: Logs assist

Chabot notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Chabot has earned a helper in three straight contests and four of the last five games. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to six points, 23 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 outings this season. Chabot is showing he can still contribute from the second pairing as he looks to top the 30-point mark for the seventh campaign in a row.