Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: Posts helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Chabot notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Chabot snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. That's his worst drought of the season so far. Chabot has generally been steady for the Senators, even though he's no longer the team's unquestioned top blueliner. He has a goal, 11 assists, 55 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating through 23 outings this season.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now