Thomas Chabot News: Posts helper in loss

Chabot notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Chabot snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. That's his worst drought of the season so far. Chabot has generally been steady for the Senators, even though he's no longer the team's unquestioned top blueliner. He has a goal, 11 assists, 55 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating through 23 outings this season.