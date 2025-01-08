Thomas Chabot News: Puts away goal

Chabot scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Chabot fired home a goal to tie the game at 1-1 at 12:25 of the second period. The 27-year-old has five points over his last 10 outings, which is a fine level of offense. Overall, he has 18 points, 90 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-11 rating through 39 contests in a top-four role this season.