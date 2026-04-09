Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:11am

Chabot (broken forearm) will return to the lineup versus Florida on Thursday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Chabot was deemed to be out of action for 4-8 weeks after he underwent surgery March 26, but he had a phenomenal recovery and will suit up just two weeks after his surgery. Chabot has seven goals and 24 assists over 55 contests this season. He is expected to play alongside Jordan Spence as well as see time on the second power play unit.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
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