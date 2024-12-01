Thomas Chabot News: Records assist Sunday

Chabot produced an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Chabot has a helper in each of the last two games after going six contests without a point. He relayed a puck up to Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway for a tally early in the second period. Chabot has 13 points, 59 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating over 24 appearances, holding steady in a second-pairing role.