Thomas Chabot News: Resting for Sunday's matchup
Chabot has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Devils due to rest purposes, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Chabot returned to game action Thursday following a multi-week absence due to a broken forearm that required surgery, but he's one of several key contributors who will rest during the Senators' penultimate regular-season game. Regardless of whether he returns to action for Wednesday's game against Toronto, he should be ready for the start of the playoffs.
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