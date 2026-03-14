Thomas Chabot News: Seven points in last seven games
Chabot scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Ducks.
The goal made the score 2-0. Chabot has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 17 shots in his last seven games. He has seven goals, 22 assists and 89 shots in 50 games this season. Chabot is a a solid option on the blue line, but he struggles to stay healthy. Use him well while he is.
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