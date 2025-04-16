Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Chabot headshot

Thomas Chabot News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Chabot scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Chabot played on the first unit Tuesday since Jake Sanderson (rest) was out of the lineup. In the playoffs, look for Chabot to feature on the second power-play unit while also playing a large role at even strength. He's generated nine goals, 45 points, 178 shots on net, 145 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-17 rating through 80 appearances this season.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
