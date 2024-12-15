Thomas Chabot News: Two points in OT win

Chabot recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Chabot broke the deadlock midway through the first period with a slap shot following setups from Claude Giroux and Adam Gaudette, and he later delivered an assist in Drake Batherson's third-period strike. This was Chabot's first multi-point performance since he recorded two helpers in the 5-4 win over the Flyers on Nov. 14. The 27-year-old is up to 15 points, 70 shots, 25 hits and 51 blocked shots across 30 games this season.