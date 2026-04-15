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Thomas Chabot News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Chabot (rest) will not participate in Ottawa's regular-season finale against Toronto, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Chabot also skipped Sunday's game against New Jersey for the purposes of resting ahead of the playoffs. He'll conclude the regular season with seven goals, 31 points, 22 PIM, 36 hits and 111 blocks in 57 outings. Chabot is expected to be back in a top-four role for Game 1 of the Senators' first-round series against Carolina.

Thomas Chabot
Ottawa Senators
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