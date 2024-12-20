Thomas Harley Injury: Game-time call against Friday

Harley (illness) will once again be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with the Rangers, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

The flu bug continues to hamper the Stars, with both Harley and Nils Lundkvist still in doubt Friday as a result. Lian Bichsel is the only spare blueliner for Dallas, which means the team is likely expecting either Harley or Lundkvist to play, otherwise they might have to roll with just five defensemen.