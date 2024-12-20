Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley Injury: Game-time call against Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Harley (illness) will once again be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup with the Rangers, Brien Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

The flu bug continues to hamper the Stars, with both Harley and Nils Lundkvist still in doubt Friday as a result. Lian Bichsel is the only spare blueliner for Dallas, which means the team is likely expecting either Harley or Lundkvist to play, otherwise they might have to roll with just five defensemen.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now