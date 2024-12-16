Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:15am

Harley (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Monday, according to Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

A flu bug has been circulating through the Stars' dressing room, and Harley didn't participate in Monday's morning skate. He has accounted for four goals, 14 points, 66 shots on net and 35 blocked shots across 29 appearances this season. Nils Lundkvist (illness) will play against the Capitals, while Brendan Smith or Lian Bichsel could fill in for Harley.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now