Thomas Harley Injury: Game-time decision

Harley (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Washington on Monday, according to Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest.

A flu bug has been circulating through the Stars' dressing room, and Harley didn't participate in Monday's morning skate. He has accounted for four goals, 14 points, 66 shots on net and 35 blocked shots across 29 appearances this season. Nils Lundkvist (illness) will play against the Capitals, while Brendan Smith or Lian Bichsel could fill in for Harley.