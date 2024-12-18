Thomas Harley Injury: Out again Wednesday

Harley (illness) is not expected to play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Harley will miss a second straight game with the flu bug that's going through the Stars' locker room. The 23-year-old defenseman's absence is a big one, especially with Nils Lundkvist also sick, which will lead to Brendan Smith and Alex Petrovic playing in Wednesday's contest. Harley's next chance to play is Friday versus the Rangers.