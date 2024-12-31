Thomas Harley News: Dishes pair of assists

Harley logged two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Harley had a middling December -- he put up seven points over 12 contests with a plus-5 rating, but he only got on the scoresheet in four games. Three of those were multi-point efforts. The 23-year-old blueliner's role remains steady -- regardless of where he's listed, he sees top-four minutes and power-play time. He's at 17 points, 75 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 34 outings this season.