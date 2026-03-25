Thomas Harley News: Dishes two helpers

Harley notched two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Harley has a goal and four helpers over his last eight outings, though this was his first multi-point effort since Feb. 25 versus the Kraken. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to log heavy minutes in a top-four role. He's up to 32 points, 98 shots on net, 133 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 59 appearances this season.