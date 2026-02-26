Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Earns pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Harley logged two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Harley carried some momentum prior to the Olympic break, earning three goals and four assists over eight games before his stint with Team Canada. He's poised for a strong finish to what's been a challenging campaign. The 24-year-old defenseman is at 25 points, 76 shots on net, 102 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 46 NHL outings, but he has plenty of upside based on his level of production over the previous two campaigns.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
