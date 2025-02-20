Thomas Harley News: Gets assist in 4 Nations win

Harley picked up an assist in Canada's 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

A week ago, Harley was headed to Cabo on vacation, and Thursday, he was hoisting the 4 Nations Cup. He slotted into the match when Shea Theodore was unable to dress because of illness. Harley had a few bobbles Thursday, but overall, he played remarkably well on a massive stage. He may have even played himself into consideration for Canada's Olympic team for 2026.