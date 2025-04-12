Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Harley

Thomas Harley News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Harley is not on the ice for warmups Saturday, indicating he's being rested, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Per the team, Harley is officially out for maintenance reasons. He's logged at least 24 minutes in each of the Stars' last four games, so it's unlikely this is a long-term concern in any case. After Saturday, the Stars are on the road for their last two games of the regular season, with stops in Detroit on Monday and in Nashville on Wednesday.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
