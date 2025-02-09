Thomas Harley News: Goal, assist in win

Harley scored a goal, added a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

Harley has two goals and four assists over his last five contests, and he's added a plus-3 rating in that span. The blueliner should continue to see time on the first pairing and top power-play unit as long as Miro Heiskanen (knee) is out. Harley has a total of nine goals, 29 points, a plus-26 rating, 112 shots on net and 77 blocked shots through 53 games this season.