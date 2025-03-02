Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Helps out twice on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Harley recorded two power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

The Stars were 4-for-4 on the power play, and Harley contributed assists on two of Wyatt Johnston's three goals. This was a second straight multi-assist game for Harley, who has three goals and nine helpers across his last 10 outings, which coincides with the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee). Harley is up to 10 goals, 25 assists, 122 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 58 appearances. He was a little slow on offense earlier in the year, but it's come around enough for him to have a chance to match last season's 47-point breakout.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now