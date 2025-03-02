Thomas Harley News: Helps out twice on power play

Harley recorded two power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

The Stars were 4-for-4 on the power play, and Harley contributed assists on two of Wyatt Johnston's three goals. This was a second straight multi-assist game for Harley, who has three goals and nine helpers across his last 10 outings, which coincides with the absence of Miro Heiskanen (knee). Harley is up to 10 goals, 25 assists, 122 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 58 appearances. He was a little slow on offense earlier in the year, but it's come around enough for him to have a chance to match last season's 47-point breakout.