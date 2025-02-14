Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Harley News: Joining Team Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Harley will be allowed to join Team Canada ahead of Saturday's matchup with the United States, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The rules for the 4 Nations Face-Off originally would not have allowed Harley to join Canada even with Cale Makar under the weather but in light of Shea Theodore's arm injury, the NHL and NHLPA agreed to let Harley link up with the team in case he is needed Saturday.

