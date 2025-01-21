Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Harley News: Lone goal in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Harley scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Harley finished a feed from Wyatt Johnston to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the third period, but the Hurricanes retook the lead for good just 24 seconds later. Through 11 outings in January, Harley has racked up three goals, three assists and 27 shots on net. The defenseman has seven tallies, 16 helpers, 102 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 45 contests overall.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
