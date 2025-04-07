Thomas Harley News: Nets game-tying goal Sunday

Harley scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Harley found the back of the net to tie the game at two apiece with less than seven minutes to play in regulation. The 23-year-old blueliner has been one of the best defensemen offensively since the calendar flipped to 2025 with 32 points in his last 40 games. Overall, Harley has 16 goals, 49 points, 165 shots on goal and 105 blocks in 75 appearances this season. He ranks 14th among blueliners in points and is fifth on the Stars. Harley has stepped up in a big way after Miro Heiskanen went down with a knee injury. He should continue to provide high-level play in fantasy for the remainder of the season.