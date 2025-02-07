Thomas Harley News: Nets goal Friday

Harley scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Over six games since Miro Heiskanen (knee) exited the lineup, Harley has a goal and three assists, doubling his point total from the prior nine contests. The 23-year-old defenseman is seeing big minutes in all situations, and he's holding his own fairly well. Harley is at eight goals, 27 points, 111 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating through 52 appearances this season.