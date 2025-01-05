Thomas Harley News: Nets overtime winner

Harley scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Harley scored at 3:01 of overtime to secure the win for the Stars. He had gone eight games without a goal and missed two contests due to an illness in that span. The 23-year-old defenseman has five goals, 18 points, 79 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 36 appearances. He hasn't quite replicated his 47-point breakout from the 2023-24 regular season, but Harley continues to log big minutes in all situations.