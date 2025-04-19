Thomas Harley News: Notches power-play assist

Harley logged a power-play assist and six blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Harley set up Roope Hintz's third-period tally. The 23-year-old Harley had 26 points and a plus-7 rating over 29 contests between the start of February and the end of the regular season. He will continue to function as the Stars' top blueliner until Miro Heiskanen (knee) can return, though Harley could retain a heavy workload if Heiskanen is at less than 100 percent initially. With 50 points in 78 regular-season outings, as well as a plus-32 rating, Harley can handle big minutes in all situations.