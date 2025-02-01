Thomas Harley News: Picks up helper Friday

Harley logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Miro Heiskanen (knee) is likely to be out through the 4 Nations Face-Off and possibly longer, so Harley is now the Stars' top blueliner. That means more power-play time in particular for Harley, though his helper Friday came at even strength. The defenseman had seven points over 15 outings in January, roughly on par with his 24 points through 49 contests this season. He's added 106 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating, so he should be able to handle the added defensive rigors that will come with his increased role.