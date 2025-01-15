Thomas Harley News: Power-play helper in win

Harley notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Harley had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three games. The defenseman is up to 22 points (three on the power play), 94 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating across 41 appearances. There's some fluidity to the Stars' defense pairings, but Harley has been one of the team's top blueliners this season regardless of who he's paired with.