Thomas Harley News: Produces assist in win

Harley notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Harley has three helpers over six games in November, providing steady scoring for a defenseman. The 23-year-old is up to eight points, 30 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 15 outings. The Stars are still toying around with their defensive pairings, but Harley continues to see significant minutes in all situations and should provide stable production throughout the campaign.