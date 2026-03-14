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Thomas Harley News: Scores game-winner in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Harley scored the game-winning goal, fired three shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Harley had gone nine games without a goal, though he had six assists and a plus-6 rating in that span. The 24-year-old staved off a collapse, scoring 2:06 into overtime to secure the Stars' fourth straight win and 15th straight game unbeaten in regulation time. Harley has six goals (four game-winners), 29 points, 90 shots on net, 116 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 54 appearances. He had some rough patches earlier in the season, so it's worth looking to see if he's available to bolster your fantasy playoff run.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
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