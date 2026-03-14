Thomas Harley News: Scores game-winner in overtime
Harley scored the game-winning goal, fired three shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Harley had gone nine games without a goal, though he had six assists and a plus-6 rating in that span. The 24-year-old staved off a collapse, scoring 2:06 into overtime to secure the Stars' fourth straight win and 15th straight game unbeaten in regulation time. Harley has six goals (four game-winners), 29 points, 90 shots on net, 116 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 54 appearances. He had some rough patches earlier in the season, so it's worth looking to see if he's available to bolster your fantasy playoff run.
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