Thomas Harley News: Secures 50-point campaign

Harley managed a power-play assist, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Harley has a goal and two helpers in his last three games. This was his first power-play point since March 26 versus the Oilers, but Harley has remained on the top unit in that span. The 23-year-old reached the 50-point mark Tuesday, doing so with 16 goals, 34 assists, a plus-33 rating, 166 shots on net and 109 blocked shots over 76 appearances. With the timeline for Miro Heiskanen's (knee) return still hazy, Harley will continue to operate as the Stars' top blueliner.