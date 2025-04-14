Thomas Harley News: Sitting again Monday

Harley (rest) won't play against Detroit on Monday, per Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports.

Harley will miss his second straight game for rest but could return to the lineup in Wednesday's regular-season finale versus Nashville. The 23-year-old defender has 16 goals, 50 points, 169 shots on net and 109 blocked shots through 77 appearances this season. With Harley and Esa Lindell (rest) not playing, Brendan Smith and Alex Petrovic will play against the Red Wings.