Thomas Harley News: Snags helper
Harley logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Finland.
Harley has been solid in the early going in 2024-25. He has four points over his last five games, giving him a total of one goal, five assists, 21 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 11 outings overall. He continues to play big minutes, though he's moved between playing alongside Miro Heiskanen on the top pairing and filling a bottom-four role. Head coach Pete DeBoer probably prefers to have his top blueliners on different pairings, though Harley has played well regardless of his defensive partner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now