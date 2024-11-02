Thomas Harley News: Snags helper

Harley logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Finland.

Harley has been solid in the early going in 2024-25. He has four points over his last five games, giving him a total of one goal, five assists, 21 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 11 outings overall. He continues to play big minutes, though he's moved between playing alongside Miro Heiskanen on the top pairing and filling a bottom-four role. Head coach Pete DeBoer probably prefers to have his top blueliners on different pairings, though Harley has played well regardless of his defensive partner.