Thomas Harley News: Tallies in Monday's loss

Harley scored a goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Harley put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the first period. He hasn't gone more than two games without a point in November, providing steady offense while playing top-four minutes on defense. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, 10 points, 42 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 20 appearances this season.