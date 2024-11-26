Fantasy Hockey
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Tallies in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Harley scored a goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Harley put the Stars ahead 2-1 in the first period. He hasn't gone more than two games without a point in November, providing steady offense while playing top-four minutes on defense. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, 10 points, 42 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 20 appearances this season.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
