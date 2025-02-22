Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Three-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 7:28pm

Harley nabbed a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Harley put the Stars up 2-0 with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle at 5:44 of the first period. It was his 10th goal of the season, and it extended his goal streak to three games (three goals, one assist). Harley was a mid-tourney addition to Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off when the team was hit with both injuries and illness, and he acquitted himself well. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if his soaring confidence results in an uptick in production back on NHL ice.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now