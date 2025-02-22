Thomas Harley News: Three-game goal streak

Harley nabbed a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Harley put the Stars up 2-0 with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle at 5:44 of the first period. It was his 10th goal of the season, and it extended his goal streak to three games (three goals, one assist). Harley was a mid-tourney addition to Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off when the team was hit with both injuries and illness, and he acquitted himself well. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if his soaring confidence results in an uptick in production back on NHL ice.