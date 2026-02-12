Thomas Harley headshot

Thomas Harley News: Two helpers against Czechia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Harley notched two assists in Canada's 5-0 win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Thursday.

The Stars blueliner had a hand in tallies by Bo Horvat in the second period and Nick Suzuki in the third. Harley isn't the top defenseman for Canada in the tournament and may not see much power-play time as a result -- that honor belongs to Cale Makar -- but the 24-year-old should still have a key role for one of the tournament favorites.

Thomas Harley
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Harley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Harley See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago