Thomas Milic News: Back-to-back AHL shutouts
Milic logged a 30-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 4-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Milic has recorded shutouts in consecutive games, giving him three on the year. He's up to 14-7-4 with a 2.39 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 26 outings this season. Milic's recent momentum could position him well for a call-up if something happens to one of the Jets' NHL netminders.
