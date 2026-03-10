Thomas Milic headshot

Thomas Milic News: Back-to-back AHL shutouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Milic logged a 30-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 4-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Milic has recorded shutouts in consecutive games, giving him three on the year. He's up to 14-7-4 with a 2.39 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 26 outings this season. Milic's recent momentum could position him well for a call-up if something happens to one of the Jets' NHL netminders.

Thomas Milic
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Milic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Milic See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 6
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
94 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 6
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
94 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
100 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
101 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
104 days ago