Thomas Milic News: Picks up AHL shutout

Milic posted a 31-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 1-0 win over Toronto on Sunday.

This was Milic's second shutout of the season. He's at a 13-7-4 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 25 outings this season. Those are career-best numbers for the 22-year-old goalie, though he continues to share the AHL crease with Domenic DiVincentiis.