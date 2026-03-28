Thomas Milic News: Sharp in shutout for Manitoba
Milic posted a 32-save shutout in AHL Manitoba's 1-0 win over Belleville on Saturday.
Milic has four shutouts this season, including three over his last nine outings. The 22-year-old goalie is up to 17-11-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 33 appearances this season. Milic has taken some strides this year in his development, but it's unclear if he'll start seeing more regular NHL minutes in 2026-27.
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