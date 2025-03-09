Thomas Novak Injury: Injured Sunday
Novak sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild and did not return.
Novak had two shots on goal and four blocked shots in 12:01 of ice time before departing. The left-shot forward was acquired by the Penguins from the Predators on Friday and received second-line minutes and a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit in Sunday's victory. The Minnesota native should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights.
