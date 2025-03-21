Thomas Novak Injury: Unavailable against Jackets

Novak (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Columbus on Friday, Dan Potash of Sportsnet Pittsburgh reports.

Novak has started skating but wasn't on the ice for Friday's game-day skate as part of his recovery process. At this point, the forward should probably be considered day-to-day heading into the final weeks of the season. In Novak's stead, Blake Lizotte figures to fill a third-line center role while Joona Koppanen remains in the lineup.